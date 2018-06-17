PM Narendra Modi chairs NITI Aayog meet, shares vision ‘New India-2022’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the fourth meeting of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council on Sunday (Twitter/PMO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the fourth meeting of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council on Sunday (Twitter/PMO)

Listing out the challenges that lay ahead of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed measures to double farmers’ income and the progress of government’s flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush. Addressing the fourth meeting of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council, Modi said that the economy has grown at a healthy rate of 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 and that the schemes such as Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Stand Up India have helped in greater financial inclusion.

The vision of ‘New India-2022’ is the “resolve of people” of the country, Modi said, the gathering of Chief Ministers represents the “hopes and aspirations of the people of India” and that it is their responsibility to fulfil them. Citing the implementation of GST as an example, PM Modi said that NITI Aayog had approached complex issues of governance as “Team India.” Adding that 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres are being constructed under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Modi said that about 10 crore families will be provided health assurance worth Rs. 5 lakhs every year. During the meeting, he also assured maximum assistance from the Centre to states affected by flash floods.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the chief ministers of various states had played a key role in policy formulation, through sub-groups and committees on issues such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital Transactions, and Skill Development and that their recommendations have been incorporated by various ministries. Adding that the states are receiving over 11 crore rupees from the Centre — an increase of about 6 lakh crore rupees from the last year of the previous government — Modi said that the government is now targeting universal coverage in schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya, UJALA program, Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Mission Indradhanush.

The day-long meeting of the NITI Aayog — the government’s policy think-tank — will review the work done during the previous year and deliberates upon the development agenda for ‘New India 2022’. The council, apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath are among the chief ministers attending the NITI Aayog meet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been staging a sit-in protest at LG Baijal’s office over the bureaucratic impasse in the city, skipped the meeting.

