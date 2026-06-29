PM Modi to review deregulation push, reforms with top bureaucrats tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet with all the Central secretaries on Tuesday to discuss deregulation and other reforms that his government has been advocating to improve the “ease of doing business” and the “ease of living,” The Indian Express has learnt.

PM Modi, who concludes his official visit to Seychelles Monday, is expected to head straight into the briefing upon landing in the national capital. This marks his second major institutional interaction with the top bureaucracy in less than two months. On May 21, he chaired a joint meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and Central Secretaries to develop regulatory roadmaps to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).