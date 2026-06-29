PM Modi to review deregulation push, reforms with top bureaucrats tomorrow

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet with all the Central secretaries on Tuesday to discuss deregulation and other reforms that his government has been advocating to improve the “ease of doing business” and the “ease of living,” The Indian Express has learnt.
PM Modi, who concludes his official visit to Seychelles Monday, is expected to head straight into the briefing upon landing in the national capital. This marks his second major institutional interaction with the top bureaucracy in less than two months. On May 21, he chaired a joint meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and Central Secretaries to develop regulatory roadmaps to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
In addition to deregulation and other reforms, the discussion on Tuesday is likely to focus on promoting Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).
Each secretary will be allotted a strict three-minute window to brief PM Modi. They have been asked to inform about what they have done and what they can do to implement the deregulation and reform agenda to ensure ease of doing business and ease of living. They can also share their suggestions regarding this.
Deregulation committees
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been pushing deregulation and reforms at the Centre as well as at the state level. Separate committees have been tasked with advancing deregulation and reforms.
One of these committees is chaired by former Cabinet secretary and NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba. The Cabinet Secretariat constituted the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR) under Gauba on August 19, 2025. The committee has been mandated to review existing non-financial sector regulations, certifications, licences, and permissions to develop a modern, flexible, people-friendly, and trust-based regulatory framework suited to the needs of the 21st century. The Gauba committee has been sharing its recommendations with the departments concerned.
The second panel, Task Force on Deregulation and Compliance Reduction, is led by Bihar-cadre IAS officer KK Pathak, who is currently posted as Special Secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat. This committee was also constituted last year. The Cabinet Secretariat has also assigned selected secretaries to some states to push deregulation at the state level.