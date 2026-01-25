‘Congratulate, distribute sweets’: PM Modi asks those becoming a voter to celebrate in first Mann ki Baat of 2026

In his first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of 2026 a day before Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this was an opportunity to pay homage to the founding fathers of the Constitution, also mentioning that January 25 was Voters’ Day.

Underling that the voter was the soul of democracy, Modi said, “It is very important that we celebrate becoming a voter in our country. Just as we wish and celebrate birthdays… similarly, whenever a young person becomes a voter for the first time, the entire neighbourhood, village, or city should come together to congratulate them and distribute sweets. That would raise awareness about voting and strengthen the feeling of how important it is to be a voter.”

At a time when the opposition has been raising questions on the integrity of the electoral process in the country, Modi expressed his “deep appreciation to all those people in the country who are involved in the electoral process and work at the grassroots level to keep our democracy vibrant”.

“I would like to express today, on ‘Voter’s Day’, I would once again urge my young friends to register themselves as voters upon turning 18. This will fulfil the sense of duty that the Constitution expects of every citizen and will also strengthen India’s democracy,” the PM added.

Calling upon Indians to focus on quality in whichever sector they were working, Modi said, “Let us prioritise quality with all our might this year. Let our only mantra be quality, quality and only quality. Better quality today than what it was yesterday. Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology or electronics…”

The PM commended the youth for the new culture of ‘bhajan clubbing’ that is being seen on social media, noting, “Large numbers of youth are gathering in different cities across the country. The stage is decorated… there is lighting, music… there is all the pomp and show, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. It feels like a huge concert, but what is being sung there has the resonance of bhajans sung with complete concentration, dedication, and rhythm. This trend is being called ‘bhajan clubbing’ today, and it’s becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z.”

Asserting that Indian culture was making a mark in many parts of the world, Modi said, “You will be pleasantly surprised to know that there are more than 500 Tamil schools in Malaysia. In addition to teaching the Tamil language, other subjects are also taught in Tamil. Furthermore, along with Telugu and Punjabi, there’s also a lot of focus on other Indian languages.”

Story continues below this ad

While the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been accusing the Centre and the BJP of trying to impose Hindi in the poll-bound state, PM Modi has repeatedly made it a point to shower praise on the Tamil language.