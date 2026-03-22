West Asia conflict: PM reviews mitigating measures planned, sets up team of key ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the “global situation” and various “mitigating measures taken so far and being planned” across sectors amid the conflict in West Asia — and directed that a team of Ministers and Secretaries be created in this regard for a “whole of Government approach”.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with senior Union ministers to take stock of the energy sector, including petroleum products, power and fertilisers, in view of the war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

New Delhi, Mar 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the mitigating measures in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, in New Delhi on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other Ministers also present. (@narendramodi X/ANI Video Grab) New Delhi, Mar 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the mitigating measures in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, in New Delhi on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other Ministers also present. (@narendramodi X/ANI Video Grab)

The meetings were held hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the country did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Iran, in turn, said it will completely shut the passage through which most of the world’s oil is transported if its ⁠energy facilities are targeted.

During the CCS meeting, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan gave a detailed presentation on the “global situation and mitigating measures taken so far and being planned” by the Central ministries and departments concerned, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

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“The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed. The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed,” the PMO said.

“The ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short, medium and long term impact on the global economy and its effect on India were assessed and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed,” it said.

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“Detailed assessment of availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security was made. Short term, medium term and Long term measures to ensure continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail,” it said.

“The impact on farmers and their requirement for fertiliser for the Kharif season was assessed. The measures taken in the last few years to maintain adequate stocks of fertilisers will ensure timely availability and food security. Alternate sources of fertilizers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future,” the statement said.

“It was also determined that adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India,” it said.

According to the statement, several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors. Similarly new export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in the near future, it said.

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“Several measures proposed by different ministries will be prepared and implemented in the coming days after consultation with all stakeholders,” it said.

“(The) PM directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work dedicatedly in a whole of Government approach. PM also instructed for sectoral groups to work in consultation with all stakeholders,” it said.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister said that the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form.

“In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict. PM instructed that all arms of Government should work together to ensure least inconvenience to the citizens. PM also asked for proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black-marketing and hoarding of important commodities,” it said.

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The meeting held earlier with Union ministers was attended by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, apart from Rajnath, Shah, Sitharaman and Jaishankar.

Sources said the meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, from 4 pm till 7.30 pm.

Among the other ministers and officials who attended were Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretaries P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.