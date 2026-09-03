PM Narendra Modi calls for robust water data governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for robust water data governance and recommended the use of AI for data collection and analysis.

Chairing the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Water, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Prime Minister also stressed on anticipatory and integrated planning to address water scarcity through suitable utilisation of treated water for agriculture and industrial purposes.

“Prime Minister called for robust water data governance, with water-sector data brought together, systematically managed, analysed and effectively utilised. He recommended the use of AI for data collection and analysis through a uniform format,” the PMO said in a statement.