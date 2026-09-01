PM Narendra Modi calls 7.8% GDP growth ‘herculean feat’; Congress takes ‘Greatly Distorted Picture’ dig

As the Indian economy posted a real GDP growth rate of 7.8% in the April-June quarter, the government and the Opposition were caught in a war of words, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a “herculean feat”, while the Congress described it as “Greatly Distorted Picture” of the economy.

India’s GDP grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s 7% estimate. However, elevated crude oil prices, food inflation and a strengthening El Niño pose risks to the growth outlook.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that India’s “exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat”.

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“The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties. Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed … yet again,” wrote Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Indian economy has once again trumped global uncertainties, and that this stands as a testament to the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Indian economy growing from strength to strength against global odds under Modi govt. Once again, the Indian economy has trumped global uncertainties and secured a GDP growth of 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2026-27,” he said in a post on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the reforms undertaken by the NDA government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results.

Meanwhile, the Congress called the numbers a “greatly distorted picture” of the economy and said that it was a case of “premature celebration” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Congress MP and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “The quarterly GDP numbers, such as they are reported, present a GDP — Greatly Distorted Picture — of the economy.”

Ramesh said that the numbers “do not convey the decidedly depressed private investment sentiment in the economy — both domestic and foreign”.

“Consumer confidence is very sluggish, hitting its lowest point since COVID and on a relentless downward trajectory since November 2025. Prices of household essentials are galloping. Educated unemployment is at alarming levels. The unabated trade deficit with China is wreaking havoc,” said Ramesh, in a statement.

Ramesh said the “capture of key sectors by a couple of big conglomerates deliberately encouraged by the PM is having deleterious effects”. “The wealth of India’s five richest families has grown by 400% while the real wages of salaried workers have fallen. Household savings rates have fallen and debt has reached record highs … This is a case of premature celebration by the PM,” said Ramesh.

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Congress MP and senior leader Pawan Khera said that one quarter of 7.8% growth is not an economic spring. “If India has truly ‘bloomed’, why do rampant unemployment, leaked exam papers, and a crumbling education system define the ground reality?” said Khera.

He asked why the republic’s prosperity is “not translating into the prosperity of its public”. “GDP measures national output — not jobs, not wages, not opportunity. If it measured any of those, the future of India’s youth would not look so bleak,” said Khera.