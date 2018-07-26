Modi at BRICS Summit LIVE: PM meets South African Prez Ramaphosa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order while addressing the 10th annual BRICS Summit during a session in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Thursday. Modi, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, also expressed India’s desire to work with BRICS nations on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and called for sharing the best practices and policies in the area.
“At the session with fellow BRICS leaders, I shared my thoughts on various global issues, the importance of technology, skill development and how effective multilateral cooperation creates a better world,” PM Modi tweeted after the session.
Nearly 1,000 delegates, including heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre for the meeting. PM Modi is expected to meet BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A number of agreements and MoUs in the areas of Defence, trade, culture, Agriculture and Dairy cooperation are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed trade and investment and agriculture and food processing between the two countries. "PM @narendramodi and President @CyrilRamaphosa discussed expansion of our relationship in trade & investment, agriculture and food processing, IT, defence and people-to-people contacts," Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
"Kicking off a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of #BRICS! PM @narendramodi meets the host South African President @CyrilRamaphosa. Celebrating 21 years of strategic partnership, India & South Africa are proud inheritors of legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela," Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu assists Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave a handprint in clay during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Thursday. (Reuters)
The spokesperson added, "The PM also recalled the BRICS common understanding on countering terrorism which was adopted in the past summits. He referred to terrorism and extremism as the biggest threats."
A MEA spokesperson, who addressed the media in Johannesburg, said, "The PM said that what we need today is reformed multilateralism. He stressed on the importance of UNSC reforms. The PM also called for BRICS cooperation for global portable social security framework for the benefit of the nearly 215 million workforce who are working outside their nation."
Meanwhile, the BRIC leaders belonging to emerging economies have signed a declaration, supporting an open and inclusive multilateral trading system under World Trade Organisation rules. "We reaffirm the centrality of the rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system, as embodied in the World Trade Organisation, that promotes a predictable trade environment and the centrality of the WTO," the declaration signed by the five leaders said. The leaders said: "We recognise that the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges. We underscore the importance of an open world economy."
On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged fellow leaders of the BRICS emerging economies to "reject protectionism outright", during the meet in which the United States is being criticized for escalating tariffs on foreign goods. The Chinese leader criticized the "escalation of protectionism and unilateralism" that he said has directly affected the development of emerging markets. "We must unlock enormous potential for economic cooperation,'' he said, and fight back against protectionism by working through the United Nations, the Group of 20 nations and elsewhere," he said. The Trump administration's trade war with China, the world's second-largest economy, and other major trading partners has given focus to the summit to rally support for what Xi called "common prosperity".
“Celebrating a decade towards peace, harmony and shared development and prosperity! PM @narendramodi joins fellow #BRICS leaders at the group photo at Sandton International Convention Centre at the formal beginning of the Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is the fourth major industrial era since the initial Industrial Revolution of the 18th century. It is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres.
While expressing India's desire to work with BRICS nations on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the prime minister called for sharing the best practices and policies in the area. "India wants to work collectively along with BRICS nations in the area of Fourth Industrial Revolution and all nations must share the best practices and policies on this," he said. Modi added, "Compliance with laws, the example of better delivery by direct payment technology to beneficiaries of social security and government schemes."
