Modi at BRICS Summit LIVE: PM meets South African Prez Ramaphosa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. (Twitter/@MEAIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order while addressing the 10th annual BRICS Summit during a session in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Thursday. Modi, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, also expressed India’s desire to work with BRICS nations on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and called for sharing the best practices and policies in the area.

“At the session with fellow BRICS leaders, I shared my thoughts on various global issues, the importance of technology, skill development and how effective multilateral cooperation creates a better world,” PM Modi tweeted after the session.

Nearly 1,000 delegates, including heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre for the meeting. PM Modi is expected to meet BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A number of agreements and MoUs in the areas of Defence, trade, culture, Agriculture and Dairy cooperation are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.