‘Deeply concerned… democratic traditions must be respected’: PM Modi on riots in Brazil

As rioters, supporting former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refused to accept his election defeat, stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in Rio De Janeiro on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern, saying democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.

“Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday morning.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square. In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula said Bolsonaro had encouraged the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.

Police fired tear gas in their efforts to recover the buildings, and were shown on television in the late afternoon marching protesters down a ramp from the presidential palace with their hands secured behind their backs. By early evening, control of the buildings had been reestablished, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said in a press conference that roughly 200 people had been arrested, and officers were firing more tear gas to drive lingering protesters from the area.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden too condemned the violence and said in his tweet: I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations General Secretary urged that the will of people in Brazil be respected and condemned the violence.