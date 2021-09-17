scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Live Updates: As PM Narendra Modi turns 71, Centre plans vaccinate record number of people; President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers extend greetings

According to the BJP, all gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the government website

Updated: September 17, 2021 9:39:08 am
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark his birthday, in Puri on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

The Central government is aiming to vaccinate record number of individuals today to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. A 20-day mega event — “Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan” — has also been planned by the BJP to mark his 20 years in public service.

In a tweet in Hindi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the best gift for PM Modi’s would be to convince all those who haven’t been inoculated yet to get their shots. “Let’s do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far,” he tweeted.

During the 20-day mega outreach programme that will continue till October 7 — the day Modi was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 — the party will hold massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns, and send five crore postcards to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for his efforts.

Health camps will be held in districts while food will be distributed under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, with women leaders playing a key role. On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, a massive cleanliness campaign will be held and a public message will be sent out, encouraging the use of Khadi and local products. Children who have been orphaned due to Covid will be registered by the BJP workers so that they can get benefits from the PM-CARES fund.

According to the BJP, all gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the government website- pmmemontos.gov.in.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders wish PM Modi on his birthday; all gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the government website; Follow this space for latest news:

09:39 (IST)17 Sep 2021
'Reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times': FM Sitharaman wishes PM Modi

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to extend greetings to the Prime Minister as he turned 71. "Greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life. Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times. Honoured to serve under his guidance,” Sitharaman tweeted.

09:29 (IST)17 Sep 2021
BJP eyes mega event on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Leaders of the ruling BJP have been urged to promote Covid-19 jabs and state officials have been told to double the daily rate. The BJP, which has set a target of 2 crore doses for today, has trained around eight lakh volunteers. During the 20-day mega outreach programme that will continue till October 7 - Narendra Modi was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister on that day in 2001 - the party will hold massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns, and send five crore postcards to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for his efforts as "party members commit themselves to public service".

Artists make paintings of PM Narendra Modi to wish him on his birthday, at Lalbaug, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Wishes poured in from across the country on PM Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. “Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe',” tweeted President Kovind.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Modi, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and prove its resolve with hard work but also made it a reality. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari prayed for the prime minister's health and long life. "Happy Birthday, dear Narendra bhai. The immense patriotism, the readiness to work hard, the ability to make decisions and the self-confidence shown by you to take India to the highest glory is unprecedented. May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership the dream of self-reliant India will come true," Gadkari tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, too, wished him on his birthday, keeping his message short and simple: “Happy birthday, Modi ji.”

