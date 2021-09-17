Live Updates: As PM Narendra Modi turns 71, Centre plans vaccinate record number of people; President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers extend greetings

The Central government is aiming to vaccinate record number of individuals today to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. A 20-day mega event — “Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan” — has also been planned by the BJP to mark his 20 years in public service.

In a tweet in Hindi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the best gift for PM Modi’s would be to convince all those who haven’t been inoculated yet to get their shots. “Let’s do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far,” he tweeted.

During the 20-day mega outreach programme that will continue till October 7 — the day Modi was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 — the party will hold massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns, and send five crore postcards to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for his efforts.

Health camps will be held in districts while food will be distributed under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, with women leaders playing a key role. On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, a massive cleanliness campaign will be held and a public message will be sent out, encouraging the use of Khadi and local products. Children who have been orphaned due to Covid will be registered by the BJP workers so that they can get benefits from the PM-CARES fund.

According to the BJP, all gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the government website- pmmemontos.gov.in.