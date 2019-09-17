On PM Modi’s birthday, fan donates 1.25 kg gold crown to Varanasi temple

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, a man donated a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Advertising

Arvind Singh said he had taken a pledge to offer the gold crown to Lord Hanuman if PM Modi returns to power for a second term. “Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed the government for the second time,” he told ANI.

A priest at the temple said, “He (PM Modi) is the one who is building the nation in a way that was not done in the last 75 years. So it was decided that this crown would be offered to Lord Hanuman a day before his birthday with faith that Prime Minister Modi’s and India’s future would shine like gold. It is a gift for him on behalf of Kashi people.”

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat, the Prime Minister visited the Statue of Unity on his birthday and offered prayers at the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in the state. He was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Vijay Rupani at the airport late on Monday night. The BJP is celebrating Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’ (week of service) from September 14 to September 20.