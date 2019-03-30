Plea seeks stay on release of Modi biopic; Bombay High Court issues notice to EC

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister, which is scheduled to be released on April 5. On the next hearing, the ECI has to be present before the court to reply on the petition.

Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar were hearing a petition filed by activist Satish Gaikwad, seeking stay on the release of the movie and directions to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to remove the movie’s trailer from all social media.

The petition said the time and date of the release of the trailer could not be taken as simpliciter, adding that the move disobeyed the model code of conduct. The petitioner said that by releasing the movie on April 5, the producer will try to “influence the voter to vote in favour of a particular candidate, which may disturb the execution of free and healthy election process”.