PM Modi praises PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone for supporting ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday praised badminton star PV Sindhu and actor Deepika Padukone for supporting the ‘Bharat ki Laxmi’ campaign.

“India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi,” he tweeted.

‘Bharat ki Laxmi’ is a campaign to honour India’s daughters who have made a mark in various fields.

Sindhu had earlier shared 2.12-minute campaign video featuring her and Padukone. “Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood,” she tweeted along with the video.

PM Modi, in his 57th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, called on citizens to outline the achievements of daughters of the country this Diwali using the hashtag ‘BharatKiLaxmi’.

“There must be numerous daughters amongst us who, through their perseverance, diligence and talent have brought glory to their families, society and the country. This Diwali, can we arrange programmes to honour the Laxmi of India? This time, let us do campaign #BharatKiLaxmi. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity of the country and her citizens,” he said.

“There are several daughters, daughters-in-law who are doing exceptional work … some are teaching poor children, some are spreading awareness about health and sanitation. Many are serving as doctors, engineers … as lawyers, they are helping in the delivery of justice. The society can identify such daughters and honour them across India,” he added.