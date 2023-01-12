PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu talk strategic ties; invite to visit India

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. It was the first phone conversation between Modi and Netanyahu after the Israeli leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a sixth term around two weeks ago.

“Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend,@netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance India-Israel Strategic Partnership together,” Modi tweeted.

During the talks, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date, according to a statement by the PMO. “The PM conveyed his warm congratulations to Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure,” it said.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.”