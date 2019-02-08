PM Narendra Modi begins visit of three northeast states today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Friday even as the Northeast continues to witness protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Modi, who will arrive in Guwahati Friday evening, will Saturday inaugurate multiple infrastructural projects and address a public rally in Assam, besides visiting Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

The PM will Saturday lay the foundation for an ambitious airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh. In Guwahati, he will lay the foundation for a bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra river, for Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s bio-diesel refinery and the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline. He will address public rallies in Changsari, around 30 km from Guwahati, and Agartala in Tripura.

Modi’s visit comes as the BJP faces stiff protests in Northeastern states over the Bill .