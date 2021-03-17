PM Narendra Modi in Bangladesh on March 26 and 27

In what will be his first overseas visit since the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Modi, who is visiting at the invitation of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, will participate in the commemoration of “three epochal events” – Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties, and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

The Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Modi will attend the national day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

Besides holding bilateral talks with Hasina, Modi will also meet President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

“The visit of the prime minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.