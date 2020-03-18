PM Narendra Modi: Bangladesh scaling new heights as friends of terror fall behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world is watching where supporters of terror and violence are currently placed, and in what state they are, while Bangladesh is scaling new heights.

Through a video message, he was speaking on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Modi’s scheduled visit to Dhaka was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all witnessing that how making terror and violence the weapons of politics and diplomacy destroys a society and a nation. The world is also watching where the supporters of terror and violence are currently placed, and in what state they are, while Bangladesh is scaling new heights,” Modi said.

He was speaking days after SAARC leaders held a video conference on formulating a strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he did not make any reference to the issue of CAA-NRC, which has caused some strain in India-Bangladesh ties.

Stating that Mujibur Rahman was one of the greatest personalities of the last century, he said, “We all are well aware how a repressive and cruel regime, disregarding all democratic values, unleashed a reign of injustice on `Bangla Bhumi’ and devastated its people. He (Mujib) had devoted every moment of his life towards bringing Bangladesh out of the phase of devastation and genocide and making it into a positive and progressive society. He was absolutely clear that hatred and negativity can never be the foundation of any country’s development,” he said.

“However, these very ideas and efforts were not liked by certain people and they snatched him from us. Bangladesh and all of us were fortunate that PM Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana had blessings of God. Otherwise, supporters of violence and hatred left no stone unturned,” Modi said.

He commended Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said, “Bangladesh is moving ahead, inspired by Bangabandhu and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with inclusive and development-oriented policies and this is really commendable.”

He said that in the last five or six years, India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral ties and given new dimension and direction to our partnership.

“Today, Bangladesh is not only India’s biggest trading partner in South Asia but also development partner. Electricity generated in India is lighting up lakhs of houses and factories in Bangladesh. A new dimension has been added to our relations through Friendship Pipeline,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.