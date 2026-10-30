‘Some out to create chaos in country, defame Modi’: PM slams Opposition

As the Opposition stepped up its attack on his government and the Election Commission ahead of the INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back Friday, saying “some people” were out to “create chaos across the country, so that Modi can be defamed”.

Speaking at Bhildi village in Banaskantha in Gujarat after inaugurating and unveiling a slew of projects, the Prime Minister also said he will serve the country “until the very last moment of my life” – a remark seen as a response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” outburst in Patna last Sunday.

In Lucknow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged the Opposition to discuss their allegations about the Election Commission at a special session of Parliament.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Addressing a meeting of the UP BJP state executive committee, Shah likened the Opposition, including the Congress and SP, to a team which loses a match and then hurls allegations against the umpire instead of practising for the next match.

“Rahul baba, BJP is fully ready for a discussion on SIR in Parliament. Come, let’s convene a special session of Parliament. But Rahul baba has to spread lies and does not want to let Parliament run. The Opposition does not want to speak inside Parliament, does not allow the Parliament to function, so it harms the dignity of Parliament by staging a mock Parliament outside,” Shah said.

Modi, in his address in Gujarat, said, “Today, every farmer, every youth, and every woman and daughter in the country is moving forward with the resolve to build a developed India. But unfortunately, some people do not like this. These are individuals who wish to see the country in difficulty. They derive pleasure when the nation suffers, they find joy when the country faces a crisis.”

Referring to the crisis in West Asia, he said, “When India is working to confront this situation, these individuals are busy spreading rumours… Farmers were told they would not get any fertilisers and forced into artificial queues. The atmosphere was vitiated. Women were made to feel scared, told that cooking gas would no longer be available. They were told, ‘How will you cook your meals? How will your children go to school?’ Their plan was to create chaos across the country, so that Modi can be defamed.”

Story continues below this ad

He said he stood by his promise to the people. “You can see that the war is still ongoing, yet Modi has ensured that there is no shortage of fertilisers for farmers. Because of this war, fertiliser prices have risen a lot around the world… The government has ensured that the burden is not on the farmers,” he said.

“The country is providing this support so that our farmers may become empowered and their lives may improve. In a world filled with uncertainty, India’s rapid growth offers a new ray of hope to the entire world… Until the very last moment of my life, I shall remain engaged in your service,” he said.

Earlier, as the Prime Minister held a roadshow on his way to the venue, people flanked the route, carrying placards which said ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’ (Modi is not going anywhere’).

In Lucknow, Shah said the BJP will roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh once it is returned to power in the Assembly elections next year.

Story continues below this ad

“This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states. If you form the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for a third term, we will implement UCC in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.