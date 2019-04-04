PM Narendra Modi awarded UAE’s highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accorded with the Zayed Medal, the highest civil award granted by the government of United Arab Emirates. Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed confirmed the news Thursday, saying PM Modi has given a boost to the comprehensive strategic ties between the two nations.

“We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal,” he tweeted.

Before Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf have been some of the recipients of this honour.

This is not the first time Modi has been conferred with a state honour. He was conferred with the Saudi Arabia’s Order of Abdulaziz al Saud award in April 2016, Afghanistan’s State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan award in June 2016, and with the Grand Collar of State of Palestine in February 2018. In addition to this, he was awarded the UN’s highest environmental award ‘Champions of the Earth’ in October 2018 for his pioneering work towards the International Solar Alliance.

Recently, he was awarded the Philip Kotler Presidential Award for his “outstanding leadership” for the nation, which resulted in “extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country”.