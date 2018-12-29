Toggle Menu
PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress on loan waiver promiseshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-attacks-congress-on-loan-waiver-promises-5514979/

PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress on loan waiver promises

Modi said Congress' promise of loan waiver was unfulfilled and that only a small number of loans were waived in Karnataka by the JD(S)-Congress government.

PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress on loan waiver promises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghazipur. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued Saturday with his attack on the Congress over its “unfulfilled” loan waiver promises. Addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, Modi said only a small number of loans were waived in Karnataka after the recent assembly elections in the state, where a JD(S)-Congress government is now in power.

He laid the foundation stone of a medical college here and released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. “Several important steps have being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of UP,” he said.

The prime minister will also address a meeting in Varanasi later in the day.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android