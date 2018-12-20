PM Modi attacks Congress: Not just Election Commission, party humiliated Army, CAG

IN A stinging attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Congress was playing “dangerous games” and had “humiliated” institutions “important to our democracy”, like the Election Commission (EC), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Army. Referring to the Emergency, he said the Congress still had the same “DNA”, but had become “more cunning in their tactics”.

“If you thought they (Congress) only had a problem with the EC and EVMs, now wait. They have humiliated the Army, CAG and every institution important to our democracy,” Modi said in a video-conference with BJP’s booth-level workers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Take the case of courts. Recently, they questioned a Supreme Court verdict just because they did not like the decision. Earlier, just because they could not threaten the court into doing what they wanted, just because the court was being fair, they tried to even impeach the Chief Justice of India,” he said.

While the Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale deal, the Congress is demanding a JPC probe.

“Reach out to people and tell them that the Congress’s DNA is just the same. Just because Emergency saw a big fightback from the people, they have become more cunning in their tactics. But yet again, India will not excuse the Congress for playing with democracy,” said Modi.

He said “information” is the best remedy against the Congress as “sunlight is the best disinfectant”. “They will do their best to spread lies but it is in our hands to spread truth. They will do their best to mislead people, but it is in our hands to expose them,” he said.

Modi was responding to a party worker’s question on countering the Congress’s “false propaganda”.

He asked the party workers to tell people that before every election, the Congress makes a noise about EVMs to create an atmosphere of doubt. But when the results were in their favour, they accepted it, he said.

The Prime Minister also asked party workers to increase their public outreach by creating awareness about his “hardworking” government’s welfare schemes.

When a party worker talked about the growing unhappiness among the middle-class over “tax collection”, Modi replied: “You are a trader and it’s natural that you would talk about trade… We are in favour of taking care of people and we will do it. Keep faith.”