Will raise target of restoring degraded land from 21 to 26 million hectares: PM Modi at COP14

India will raise the target of restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at the 14th Conference of Parties to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

India is hosting the UNCCD COP14 from September 2 to September 13. The conference, being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, is aimed at adding to the global discourse on environmental issues, especially those relating to land management. India took over the Presidency of the COP from China, where countries agreed on a 12-year strategy to contain runaway land degradation during the last COP in 2017.

The Prime Minister said that climate change was leading to land degradation of various kinds, including the rise in sea levels and wave action, erratic rainfall and storms, and sand storms caused by hot temperatures.

“When we address degrades lands, we also address water scarcity. Augmenting water supply, enhancing water recharge, slowing down water run-off and retaining moisture in the soil are all parts of a holistic land and water strategy”, he added.

On the development of forest lands, PM Modi said that funds amounting to nearly six billion dollars were released to provincial governments last week. He further said that the country’s tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares between 2015 and 2017.

Speaking about the future plans to combat climate change, the Prime Minister said that his government aims to put an end to single-use plastic in the coming years. He also said that the government has formed a “Jal Shakti Ministry” to look into all water-related important issues.

PM Modi added that his government had launched a program to double farmers’ income by increasing crop yield through measures such as land restoration and micro-irrigation.

Citing the example of his government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, where sanitation coverage rose from 35 per cent to 99 per cent, PM Modi said that real change will always be powered by teamwork on the ground.

Emphasising on the fact that climate and environment impact both biodiversity and land, PM Modi said that India would be happy to propose initiatives for greater South-South cooperation in addressing issues of climate change, biodiversity and land degradation.”India would be happy to help other friendly countries develop land restoration strategies through cost-effective satellite and space technology,” he added.