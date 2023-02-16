New India will stand on the confluence of ‘aadi’ and ‘aadhunikta’: PM Narendra Modi at tribal fest

“What was once considered remote, now the government is making efforts to go there and bring the remote and neglected into the mainstream,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Reflecting on this year’s budget, Modi said that under the PM Visvakarma Yojana, traditional craftsmen would get economical assistance apart from skill development training and support in marketing their products.

“This year, the budget for Scheduled Tribes has also been increased by five times compared to 2014,” he said, adding, “The youth who used to get trapped in the trap of separatism due to isolation and neglect are now connecting with the mainstream through the internet and infrastructure. This is the sound of the confluence of aadi and aadhunikta (modernity), on which the soaring edifice of New India will stand.”

He highlighted the efforts of the government in promoting tribal products and underlined how these products should reach the market and their recognition and demand should increase. He said the previous government had prohibited the harvest and use of bamboo but his government included it in the category of grass, opening up its vast potential.

“Welfare of tribal society is also a matter of personal relationship and emotions for me,” he said. “I have seen your traditions closely, lived them and learnt from them,” he added, mentioning the time he spent in the tribal belt of Umargam to Ambaji. Tribal life, the prime minister said, “has taught me a great deal about the country and its traditions”.

Also present at the event were Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Ministers of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Suruta and Bishweswar Tudu and MoS for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The prime minister said the Aadi Mahotsav presented a grand picture of India’s tribal heritage during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “The Aadi Mahotsav is like an infinite sky where the diversity of India is projected like the colours of a rainbow,” he remarked.

An annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Aadi Mahotsav celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art. The prime minister paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda and took a walk-through of the stalls at the exhibition. The festival is on till February 27.