PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day: Yoga goes beyond colour, caste, creed; is for everyone

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off International Yoga Day celebrations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi Friday, where he said the ancient practice goes beyond age, colour, caste and creed, and belongs to everyone.

“Yoga is discipline, dedication, and it has to be followed throughout your life. Yoga is beyond the distinction of age, colour, caste, creed, creed, cult, rich-poor, province, frontier. Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga,” he said.

The PM, who has been instrumental in advocating the practice in India and across the world, said yoga should be an integral part of our lives as it goes hand-in-hand with wellness. He added that it should be “a part of the lives of the poor and tribals because it is the poor who suffer the most due to illness”.

Listing out the benefits, PM Modi said, “Yoga is ancient and modern. It is constant and evolving. For centuries, the essence of yoga has remained the same. Healthy body, stable mind, spirit of oneness. Yoga provides a perfect blend of knowledge, work and devotion.”

The Prime Minister was speaking on the fifth edition of the International Yoga Day. The event began in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground at 6 am. An estimated 30,000 enthusiasts took part in the celebration. The theme for this year’s event, which is marked by various events across the world, is ‘Climate Action’.

PM Modi, describing the close relationship between yoga and nature, said Ranchi was chosen to host the main event as it has a lot of forests and is close to nature.