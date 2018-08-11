PM Narendra Modi at IIT-B convocation: IIT stands for ‘India’s Instrument of Transformation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the IIT-Bombay convocation in Mumbai on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@BJPLive) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the IIT-Bombay convocation in Mumbai on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@BJPLive)

Delivering the 56th convocation address at the IIT Bombay on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said IIT doesn’t mean ‘Institute of Technology’ anymore, but ‘India’s Instrument of Transformation’. He added that the best ideas do not originate from government buildings or fancy offices, but from campuses like IIT-B and the minds of its youngsters.

The Prime Minister said innovation and enterprise are the foundation stones for India’s development and appealed to students to “innovate in India, innovate for humanity”. He said development can be achieved through sustainable technology, which will, in turn, leads economic growth.

“Innovations and enterprise are going to be the foundation stone for making India a developed economy. A long-term sustainable technology-led economic growth is possible on this foundation,” PM Modi said.

“Innovation is the buzz-word of the 21st century. Any society that does not innovate will stagnate. India is emerging as a hub for start-ups, and that shows the thirst for innovation,” PM Modi said. “We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation and enterprise.”

He appealed to the graduates to innovate on mitigating climate change, ensuring better agricultural productivity, cleaner energy, water conservation, to combating malnutrition and effective waste management.

The Prime Minister said that the college’s continuous efforts in the last six decade has resulted in it earning the tag of being an Institution of Eminence. “You are now about to get a thousand crores of financial help that is going to work in the development of infrastructure here in the coming time,” he added.

