PM Narendra Modi announces $150 million line of credit to CARICOM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of the CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) during the first-ever India-CARICOM leaders’ summit in New York on Wednesday. The Prime Minister announced a $14 million grant for community development projects for CARICOM and another $150 million line of credit for solar, renewable energy and climate change-related projects.

The CARICOM grouping has 15 member states and five associate members. These countries came together in 1973 to form an economic and political community that works jointly to shape policies for the region and encourage economic growth and trade.

Leaders and representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago attended the meeting on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly Session.