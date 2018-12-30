Modi in Port Blair LIVE: PM likely to rename three Andaman and Nicobar islands today

Toggle Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Port Blair on Saturday evening, will launch several infrastructure projects in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Blair on Saturday. (Twitter/@PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is expected to rename three islands in Andaman and Nicobar, according to reports. The three islands — Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island — are likely to be renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively. Besides this, the PM, who arrived in Port Blair on Saturday evening, will launch several infrastructure projects in the region.

Modi, who will be accompanied by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, will hoist a 150-metre high national flag at Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government in 1943. He will also release a commemorative postal stamp and a coin to mark the day. Later in the day, Modi will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column and will visit the Cellular Jail in the city.

PM Modi pays respect at Tsunami Memorial

Modi paid his respects to those who lost their lives in the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004.

In 1943, Subhas Chandra Bose Bose had hoisted the flag after the Japanese captured the area during the Second World War. He had reportedly suggested back then that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands be renamed as Shahid and Swaraj Dweep. Earlier this week, Netaji's grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose had told ANI that the Congress party should have renamed the island in 1947 itself. Explaining the significance of the day, he had said, "Netaji, as the first prime minister of undivided India, visited Port Blair on 30th December 1943 and hoisted the tri-colour and liberated these islands from the clutches of British imperialism."

