Modi in Port Blair LIVE: PM likely to rename three Andaman and Nicobar islands today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is expected to rename three islands in Andaman and Nicobar, according to reports. The three islands — Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island — are likely to be renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively. Besides this, the PM, who arrived in Port Blair on Saturday evening, will launch several infrastructure projects in the region.
Modi, who will be accompanied by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, will hoist a 150-metre high national flag at Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government in 1943. He will also release a commemorative postal stamp and a coin to mark the day. Later in the day, Modi will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column and will visit the Cellular Jail in the city.
Modi paid his respects to those who lost their lives in the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004.
