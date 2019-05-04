Kolkata: PM, Amit Shah rallies rescheduled

Toggle Menu
The BJP has also written to the state chief secretary Moloy De, informing him that they have opened control rooms and help centres in eight districts, which will be affected in the cyclone.

Kailash Vijayvargiya addresses a press meet media in Kolkata Friday. (PTI)

The BJP has rescheduled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Bengal in view of cyclone Fani.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said they have also rescheduled party’s national president Amit Shah’s rallies.

“We have rescheduled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies that were slated on May 5 at Tamluk and Jhargram. Those rallies will be held on May 6. Similarly, we have postponed Amit Shah’s rallies at Ghatal, Midnapore and Bishnupur from May 6 to May 7. We believe that elections come and go, but it is more important to engage in public service at this moment. All our karyakartas will be on the ground to help the affected people,” Vijayvargiya said.

He also said, “We will stand by the state government in this time of crisis. We will rise above petty politics and will cooperate with the administration and stand by the people.”

