Govt continuously trying to resolve issues raised by protesting farmers through talks: PM Modi in all-party meeting

PM has condemned the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the US last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday told the leaders of various political parties that his government at the Centre is constantly trying to resolve the issues raised by the protesting farmers through discussion, sources told PTI.

Speaking at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Budget session, scheduled on Monday, PM Modi said the Centre’s proposal to put on hold the three new agriculture laws still stands.

Addressing the floor leaders at the virtual meeting, the prime minister also said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was just a phone call away for protesting farmers and this has been conveyed to farmer leaders earlier this month.

“In the 11th Centre-farmer negotiation, we had said that Govt is open for discussion. Agriculture Minister had said that he’s just a phone call away. Whenever you give a call he’s ready for discussion. It still stands good. This is what PM said,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

PM Modi said that in today’s global scenario, India can make great contributions to the world, Joshi said. “It will lead to development and the poor will be benefited with that development. It’s not a question of credit to Govt but of success of the nation. So PM Modi said that everyone must make an effort together to make contributions. Govt is ready for all discussions required for this, the PM said,” he added.

He also said that the PM has condemned the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the US last year. “A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in the US (in California). This is a huge insult. The PM has strongly condemned it,” Joshi added.

The all-party meeting is convened for the government to put forward its legislative agenda before political parties. Leaders from various parties also flag issues they wish to raise during the meeting.

At Saturday’s meeting, various leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, Sudip Bandopadhyay of Trinamool Congress, Balwinder Singh Bhunder of Shiromani Akali Dal and Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena raised the issue of protesting farmers, sources told PTI.

