PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address comes a day before unlock 2.0 will set in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address comes a day before unlock 2.0 will set in.

Minutes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released fresh guidelines for Unlock 2.0, the Prime Minister’s Office Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation on Tuesday at 4 pm. His address comes on the day Unlock 1.0 expires. This will be PM Modi’s sixth address to the nation amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The Centre Monday issued guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to re-open more activities in the country in a calibrated manner. Unlock 2.0 will come into effect on July 1 and extend till the end of the month. The notification was issued a day before Unlock 1.0 guidelines were to expire.

All activities will be permitted outside containment zones, except schools, colleges, education and coaching institutions; international air travel except as permitted by the government; metro rail; cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls; social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions. (Read the full list of what is allowed, what is not allowed)

The government said more domestic flights will be allowed to operate. Movement of individuals will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am across the country.

In his address last Sunday, during Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister had commented on the India-China faceoff and paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who had died in the violent clashes with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley. He asserted India had given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory.

