PM Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: India is now a ‘Space Superpower’, says PMhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-address-to-nation-live-updates-elections-2019-5645047/

PM Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: India is now a ‘Space Superpower’, says PM

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today LIVE Updates: PM Modi says India proud at Mission Shakti at being able to destroy low-orbit satellite in space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation LIVE Updates:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation to announce that India has become the fourth country to execute a low-orbit satellite destruction in space. Modi said India shot down a low-orbit satellite through an Indian anti-satellite weapon A-SAT in an operation called ‘Mission Shakti’ which lasted for just 3 minutes. “India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit,” PM Modi said. Read full copy here

He had earlier tweeted that he will address the nation shortly with what he called a “very important message”. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.” With the Model Code of Conduct already in place, the government cannot take any policy decisions or make any announcements.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11 and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. The term of the current government will end on May 22.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Wednesday. Follow LIVE updates here. | Read in Bengali | Tamil | Malayalam

PM Modi: Important to keep our satellites secure

PM Modi: "Without satellites life would be incomplete. So it is equally important to keep them secure."

PM Modi: India's action not directed against any country

PM Modi said, "Today's Mission Shakti aimed at strengthening India's overall security." He also said that India's action not directed against any country.

PM Modi: India always against presence of weapons in the space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc. India has always been against the presence of weapons in the space and this development will not change our stand.

PM Modi: Mission Shakti was a different target to achieve

PM Narendra Modi Wednesday said that 'Mission Shakti', where a satellite was shot down through an anti-satellite weapon A-SAT,  was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

PM Modi: India has entered its name as an elite space power

PM Narendra Modi: India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. (ANI)

PM Modi: India has now become an established space power

In an address to the nation Wednesday,  PM Modi said India has now become an established space power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi going to address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation. Follow this space to stay updated about the related developments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted that he would address the nation shortly with a very important message. The announcement comes with just two weeks left for the commencement of the general elections.

With his last sudden announcement was the demonetisation in November 2016, the social media is abuzz with speculations with what the prime minister may announce.

