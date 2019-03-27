PM Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: India is now a ‘Space Superpower’, says PM

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation LIVE Updates:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation to announce that India has become the fourth country to execute a low-orbit satellite destruction in space. Modi said India shot down a low-orbit satellite through an Indian anti-satellite weapon A-SAT in an operation called ‘Mission Shakti’ which lasted for just 3 minutes. “India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit,” PM Modi said. Read full copy here
He had earlier tweeted that he will address the nation shortly with what he called a “very important message”. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.” With the Model Code of Conduct already in place, the government cannot take any policy decisions or make any announcements.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11 and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. The term of the current government will end on May 22.
PM Modi said, "Today's Mission Shakti aimed at strengthening India's overall security." He also said that India's action not directed against any country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc. India has always been against the presence of weapons in the space and this development will not change our stand.
'Mission Shakti', where a satellite was shot down through an anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.
An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit.
India has now become an established space power.
