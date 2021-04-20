Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: Lockdown should be last resort, focus on micro-containment zones, PM tells states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Covid situation. (Source: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

As India tackles the second wave of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that lockdown should be the last resort and urged the state government to focus more on micro-containment zones.

His address to the nation came just hours after the Prime Minister held a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conference and asked them to scale up production capacity to vaccinate all citizens in the shortest possible time.

On Tuesday, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With Covid cases spreading at an alarming rate, the Prime Minister has been chairing a flurry of meetings with various stakeholders in order to tackle the situation. On Tuesday, he met country’s leading doctors and top pharma companies to discuss the situation. Shortly after that, the Centre announced all adults will be eligible for vaccines from May 1.