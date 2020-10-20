PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the United Nations General Assembly (DD/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.”

While the prime minister has not specified what his address will be about, it is likely that he will speak about the coronavirus situation in the country.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

India on Tuesday reported less than 50,000 new cases for the first time in nearly three months. With 46,790 new cases reported across the country, the coronavirus infection has now affected close to 7.6 million people in India. As many as 587 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,15,197.

Active cases of COVID-19 in India are less than 10 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 67 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 88.63 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. There are 7,48,538 active cases of coronavirus infection as on date which comprise merely 9.85 per cent of the total caseload. “The slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries,” the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

