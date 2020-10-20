‘It’s festival time, even small negligence can bring us grief’: Top quotes from PM Modi speech

PM Modi addresses the nation. (Source: Video screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Tuesday urging people to wear masks and be more careful, especially with festivities around the corner. PM Modi warned that while the lockdown may have been lifted in the country, the “virus is still out there”. Follow LIVE updates here

“In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but Covid-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right. If you are careless, walking out without a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your family’s children, the elderly in as much trouble,” he added.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi:

# “In the fight against Corona, people of India have come a long way from the curfew till today.”

# “In India, the death rate at per million population is 83. On the contrary, in several countries such as US, UK and Brazil, the number is over 600. India has been successful in saving lives of its citizens better than more prosperous countries.”

# “We must not forget that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. In the last 7-8 months, due to the efforts of every Indian, we should not let the deteriorating situation in which India is today.”

# “It is festival time and a period of happiness; even small negligence can bring us grief”

# “Today, the recovery rate in the country is good, and the fatality Rate is low. India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world.”

# “Our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone, or there is no danger from the corona now.”

# “India will soon cross the 10 crore test number, which has been a major asset in our fight against the pandemic. Our doctors, nurses and health workers have all served our massive population minutely. This is not the time to be careless.”

# “Of late we have seen videos that show many people have stopped taking precautions; this is not right.”

# “If you are careless and going out without a mask, you are putting yourself, your family, your family’s children, and the elderly in great trouble.”

# “Several versions of vaccines are being worked upon in India as well. Some of them are at an advanced stage.”

# “The government is working towards making the vaccine reach to each and every citizen of the country, as soon as it is developed.”

# “We are going through a difficult time, and yet we are moving forward. A little carelessness can stop our movement and tarnish our happiness. Taking care of life’s responsibilities and vigilance must go hand in hand.”

# “In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a reduction. We should continue to be careful and not be callous until the vaccine of the virus is created.”

