PM Modi to be conferred Russia’s highest civilian award

The Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called is the highest award in the Russian Empire which was established at the end of the 17th Century by Tsar Peter I in honour of the Apostle Andrew the First-Called.

PM Modi's 8th international honour as Russia confers highest state award
The Russian Embassy in India released a statement regarding the honour which makes it the eighth international award for PM Modi. (AP File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Russia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew. A statement from the Russian embassy in India said President Putin signed the decree to bestow the award on Modi for his “exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and for ensuring friendly relations between Russians and Indians.”

This makes it the eighth international honour for Modi during his tenure as prime minister. The Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew is the highest award in the Russia. It was established at the end of the 17th Century by Tsar Peter I in honour of the Apostle Andrew the First-Called.

Among the foreign political figures who have been conferred with this award include President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping.

The Russian honour for the Prime Minister comes a week after the United Arab Emirates’ conferred its highest civilian decoration, the Order of Zayed Modi.

