India now a player in foreign relations: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India has made its place in the world and efforts have been made to coordinate with all the countries in the world with India’s interest at the top.

In an interview with DD News and Rajya Sabha TV, PM said, “India has made its place in the world. Earlier we were only spectators, now we are players.” PM made the remark in response to a query on relations with foreign countries.

Modi said that previous UPA government had buried files and never cared for the farmers. “UPA cheated farmers and pushed them to commit suicide,” he added.

Criticising former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly making a call for restoration of a separate prime ministerial post for the state, Modi said that both National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have become ‘outdated’ in Kashmir.

 “They (NC and PDP leaders) have used the same language always, they have done emotional blackmail…now they have become outdated and people are not ready to recognise them as leaders,” the PM said, adding when parties of both Abdullah (Omar) and Mufti (Mehbooba) had boycotted panchayat polls, over 70 per cent polling was recorded there.

Modi said that people in the country have recognised speed, scale and skill of his government and also that there was not a single blot on the government during past five years.

Rejecting possibility of any impact of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, PM said that people have already seen the results of SP-Congress alliance during the previous UP assembly polls.