PM must clarify stand on MP’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Congress

SEEKING ACTION against Anantkumar Hegde, the Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his position, in Parliament, on the BJP MP’s remarks.

“Mr Prime Minister, why is such a thing allowed? Why is this happening? There is violence in the very ideology, mindset, thinking and language of the BJP. I am drawing a very clear distinction — the physical violence that they orchestrate, trigger and provoke, and what actually provokes or triggers the violence, it is this mindset, ideology and thought. They are desperate for the elections. They have inflicted deep wounds on the very soul of India only to get some votes in the Delhi elections,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

He said senior BJP leaders were insulting the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and disparaging the national movement because they are “ideological descendants of those who were not only non-participants but actively opposed the freedom movement, opposed Mahatma Gandhi, opposed the Quit India movement and supported the British”.

Sharma said “the Prime Minister, and the BJP leadership as a whole, has to apologise for these things… We demand that the PM comes to the House and makes his position clear.”

“Such statements reveal their true mindset, that they use Gandhi’s name just for show and have no regard for him,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Hegde was “perhaps reflecting the views of his masters.

