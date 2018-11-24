PM Modi’s words mean nothing, no promises fulfilled: Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela

Former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday, accusing him of fulfilling none of his election promises. Vaghela, who addressed a gathering of supporters in Gandhinagar, also attacked Modi for “weakening” the institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Reserve Bank.

Four-and-a-half years after Modi became prime minister by promising “Acchhe Din”, creation of two crore jobs per year and Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account, none of the assurances have been fulfilled, Vaghela said.

“You deliver speeches, but your words have no meaning. Give us results. If you cannot deliver results in four-and-a-half years, people of the country are going to say, come on, its your turn now (to deliver). Who are you fooling?” he said.

The former BJP leader attacked the Central government for “seeking Rs 3.5 lakh crore from the RBI”, and appointing “corrupt officials” to the CBI “to hide your sins and harm your opponents.”

“Entire system is finished… This government has nothing to talk about after four-and-a-half years,” Vaghela, a former Gujarat chief minister, said.

Talking about the BJP government in the state, he said it is reeling under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. It is announcing schemes worth thousands of crores but is not willing to waive loans of farmers, he said.

“In Gujarat, there were very few cases of farmer suicides (earlier). But in the last one month alone 10-12 farmers have ended their lives,” he said. He also criticised the government over a report that Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel was unable to rent a house in the state.

“Why should you hound a man if he is fighting for his community? Doesn’t he have the right to live here?” Vaghela asked. He also called for setting up a museum dedicated to the rulers of erstwhile princely states so that “the new generation remembers their contribution.”

Vaghela had recently written an open letter to Modi making the demand.

Before addressing the gathering, Vaghela held a road-show. Among those who attended the gathering were representatives of erstwhile royal families who felicitated Vaghela for demanding a museum dedicated to former rulers.