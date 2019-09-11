PM Modi’s tribute to Arun Jaitley: Close friend, blessed with so much talent

Paying glowing tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who died last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his life inspires us to work harder for the nation.

Describing Jaitley as a “very close friend”, Modi said he was a “stalwart blessed with so much talent”.

Modi, who was on an official tour when Jaitley died on August 24, paid an emotional tribute at the Shradhanjali Sabha held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

“He was a multifaceted personality. I miss his presence…Jaitley-ji had health ailments but if one spoke to him, he was more concerned about the nation. Serving the nation energised him,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said Jaitley added tremendous value to whatever work he had done. “We all have so much memories with Arun-ji. His life inspires us to work harder for the nation,” he said. “He was a young friend to me. I never thought that one day I would speak at the remembrance meet of my friend and pay my respects to him. I would always remember that I could not take part in his last journey.”

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah remembered Jaitley as a “remarkable leader who left a lasting impression on Indian polity with his extensive knowledge and vast experience.”