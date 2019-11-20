PM Modi’s praise for BJD complicates BJP’s Odisha strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for the BJD in the Rajya Sabha has put the BJP’s Odisha unit in an awkward position — the party’s legislators had interrupted proceedings in the state Assembly on the first day of the ongoing winter session, leading to the adjournment of the House.

Advertising

Modi on Monday had said, “Today I want to appreciate two parties — the NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Other parties, including mine, can learn from them.”

On Tuesday, the BJP kept mum in the Odisha Assembly, leading to the Congress taunting it for “sitting quietly”. Requesting anonymity, some state BJP leaders have admitted that the PM’s praise for the BJD has complicated their strategy of questioning the Odisha government on various issues such as farmers’ issues, women’s safety and drinking water supply.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Pradipta Naik tried to play down the situation, saying, “Everyone should praise what is right… Why should we be upset about it?”