PM Modi’s new cabinet could determine ‘power centres’ in Chhattisgarh BJP

Even as speculation on the constitution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reaches fever pitch, leaders of the BJP are looking not only to see who will be made minister from the state, but also looking for indications on the “power centres” in the state BJP moving ahead.

Senior state BJP leaders told The Indian Express that they were in the strange position of first being wiped out in the assembly elections, their state leaders being cut to size by no sitting MP’s being given tickets, and those that replaced them winning 9 of 11 seats. A BJP leader said that while even in 2014, the selection of ministers was secretive, with the main players being PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, five years on, there was no state leader with enough stature left “to even jockey on behalf of someone.”

After a crushing 15 of 90 performance in the state assembly elections, the BJP had taken the unprecedented decision to drop all 10 of its sitting MP’s who had won their Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Many within the BJP had read the decision as a way to undercut the senior state leadership in the state, with at least three big multi-term MP’s among those who did not get renominated, including Ramesh Bais, Dinesh Kashyap and Union Minister Ram Vichar Netam.

One of those to also get replaced was Abhishek Singh, the son of Chief Minister Raman Singh and with the BJP announcing the no family members or candidates that lost the assembly election will be given tickets, senior leaders like former Chief Minister Raman Singh were also out of the reckoning.

A senior BJP leader said, “At the time, people thought the BJP would lose because of this reason. But obviously, Shah and Modi read Chhattisgarh well, perhaps even better than state leaders who thought they were very important. Now it has come to a situation where who will make minister is not in the hands of anyone in the state, and is a big indication for us. Not only in terms of who is actually made, but who they are close to etc. Over the next four and a half years it will be interesting to see who the party backs in the state to become a leader that can be CM, and those indications begin now.”

One of those in the party’s good books at the moment will be surprise BJP state president pick Vikram Usendi, the sitting Kanker MP, who was given the reins of the party just before the Lok Sabha elections.

“But even that is confusing for the party cadre at the moment. If you look, Usendi was made president, but then not given a ticket. Raman Singh got no ticket, but after the elections, it is him that has fielded the most questions from the press. Saroj Pandey is also considered a close associate to Amit Shah and if it is her, or someone she in turn has nurtured, then you will know that her star is rising. Of course, it could be someone surprising like Renuka Singh as a tribal minister from Surguja, which will give the party a hold in an area which has been weak in the vidhan sabha. Everyone is waiting eagerly and nobody knows anything,” a senior leader said.