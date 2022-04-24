PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to be shown every Sunday at Gandhi Darshan: Vijay Goel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat will be shown every Sunday at Gandhi Darshan in Delhi’s Raj Ghat, said vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vijay Goel.

“Mann Ki Baat, which is telecasted every month, will now be shown on the big screen every month at Gandhi Darshan. This initiative is being started from Sunday, April 24, when more than 1000 residents of slums and JJ Clusters will come to Gandhi Darshan in Satyagraha Mandap in Rajghat to watch this programme,” said Goel. “A book on Gandhiji will be given to each participant,” he said.

After Mann Ki Baat, the participants would be shown a 20-minute film on Mahatma Gandhi. After this, three museums on Gandhi’s life and three museums showing the cleanliness campaign initiated by the Centre will also be shown at Gandhi Darshan.

Goel said that this programme will be held on the last Sunday of every month when PM Modi addresses the country through his Mann Ki Baat programme.