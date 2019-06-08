On Day-2 of Wayanad visit, Rahul Gandhi targets Modi, says ‘we are fighting poison at national level’

On the second day of his three-day visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with “lies, poison and hatred”, whereas his party stood for truth, love and affection.

“At the national level, we are fighting poison. Modi’s campaign was filled with lies, poison, hatred and divided the people of the country. He used lies in the election… Congress stood for truth, love and affection,” Gandhi said addressing a crowd in Wayanad’s Kalpetta.

ഇന്ത്യൻ പാർലമെന്റിലും രാജ്യമൊട്ടാകെയും ഇനി വയനാടിന്റെ ശബ്‍ദം മുഴങ്ങി നിൽക്കുമെന്ന് ഞാൻ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉറപ്പ് നൽകുന്നു എന്ന് @RahulGandhi പുൽപള്ളിയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു

I guarantee you the Parliament & people will hear the voice of the people of Wayanad: CP @RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/c5CRYjIclL — Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) June 8, 2019

The Congress chief, who is on his first post-poll visit to Wayanad, the lone seat he won in the Lok Sabha elections with a majority of 4.31 lakh votes, addressed party workers at Kalpetta, Kambalakadu and Panamaram during a roadshow. Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi had contested the polls from his family bastion Amethi but lost to Union minister Smriti Irani in the Uttar Pradesh constituency.

At Kambalakadu, Gandhi said there are big challenges in Wayanad which can be resolved by working together. “My job is to represent all of Wayanad. People from all parties supported me in the election. There are big challenges and issues in Wayanad. We will work together and solve everything,” he said.

On Friday too, Gandhi had spoken on similar lines while speaking in Malappuram district. Promising to remain committed to defend people under attack by Modi, he had said, “The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection.”

He even sent out a message to the residents of the constituency that his door is always open to them and he will fight for the people of Wayanad. He said his party would emerge as a strong Opposition and defend the poor.

Although rain in parts of the constituency had delayed Gandhi’ schedule on Friday, the weather did not pose any hindrance till Saturday noon. A large number of Congress-led United Democratic Front workers and women thronged the route of the leader’s roadshow. Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran also accompanied Gandhi in his special open vehicle.

After the Congress party’s poor show in the second consecutive general election, Gandhi had offered to resign as the Congress president, but it was rejected by the party’s highest decision-making body. The Congress won 52 seats in the 2019 polls, out of which the party and its allies won 19 out of 20 seats from Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)