PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul in Lok Sabha: ‘No earthquake for five years despite claims’

In his final speech in Parliament ahead of the general elections later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday took a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying his claim of an “earthquake” if he speaks on Rafale jet deal fell flat.

Back in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had said that if he were allowed to speak in Parliament there would be an earthquake.

Pitching for a majority government, the Prime Minister said the country’s image had enhanced globally due to the electoral mandate enjoyed by the current dispensation. PM Modi also raked up Gandhi’s remarks on Rafale and the hug and ‘winking’ episodes saying it was a new thing he witnessed as a first time member of Parliament. “I know when a hug is genuine,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s leadership and said eight of 17 sessions of this Lok Sabha had over 100 per cent productivity. The overall productivity was recorded at over 85 per cent. He also highlighted how this 16th Lok Sabha saw the highest number of women members elected to the House. “44 first-time women MPs were time elected to the Lok Sabha,” said PM Modi.

He said India suffered globally for long due to fractured mandates. But now it is taken seriously in the global arena because of the majority government, he said. The PM maintained that neither he nor External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are responsible for India’s enhanced image globally.

He said the credit goes to the majority the government enjoys in Lok Sabha. The credit, he said, goes to the people

of the country. Referring to the achievements of his government, he said, India has become the 6th largest economy and is fast moving towards being a USD 5 trillion economy.

The 16th Lok Sabha passed 203 bills out of 219 introduced, including one on curbing black money.

“About 219 Bills were introduced and 203 Bills were passed. The 16th Lok Sabha members can boast of passing the

bill to curb black money and corruption,” he said, adding, 1,400 obsolete legislations were repealed by the House.

Legislations dealing with black money in abroad, Benami property, IBC to deal with insolvent companies, GST Bill were passed by the House, he said.