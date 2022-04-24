Narendra Modi’s J&K Visit Live Updates: PM to flag off development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore; blast in Jammu near venue

In his first major visit since the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Sunday, amid tight security, and flag off several development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. Besides making a push for industrial and infrastructure development in the Union Territory, Modi’s visit to Palli village in the Samba district will carry a significant political message.
Top business leaders from the UAE will accompany the PM, underlining the backing of industrialists and investors from a leading Islamic block as the BJP government seeks to pitch a new phase for J&K post-Article 370. Besides, the PM’s address, from Samba bordering Pakistan, coincides with the National Panchayati Raj Day, and will see participation of members of rural local bodies from across the state as a projection of grassroots democracy in the state. UAE firms are expected to propose investments amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore – a first for J&K’s infrastructure development.
A powerful explosion was heard early Sunday in a village in Jammu’s Bishnah, hours ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the Union Territory, triggering concern in the security establishment. Laliyana village is nearly 8-km away from Palli in the Samba district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palli Panchayat in Samba district to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and flag off development works worth over Rs 20,000 crores.
Following a fierce gunfight between two newly infiltrated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bombers and security forces, a thick security blanket has been thrown across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.
A red alert has been sounded in the Union Territory following the encounter near Sunjwan army camp on the outskirts of the city which averted a major attack with the gunning down of both the terrorists armed with suicide vests and large quantity of arms and ammunition. (PTI)
