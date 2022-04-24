Narendra Modi’s J&K Visit Live Updates: PM to flag off development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore; blast in Jammu near venue

Border Security force (BSF) jawans stand guard near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally at Palli village of Samba district, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace... The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stone is being laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region.”

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of more than Rs 3,100 crore.

“The 8.45-km-long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one-and-a-half hours,” the PMO stated. “It is a twin-tube tunnel — one for each direction of travel — with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer.”

During the visit, Modi will lay foundation stone of three road projects of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of more than Rs 7,500 crore. These packages are for construction of 4/6 lane access-controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu airport.

After abrogation of Article 370, the PM had briefly visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with armed forces in Nowshera district on November 4, 2021. This is his first visit since.