scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Narendra Modi’s J&K Visit Live Updates: PM to flag off development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore; blast in Jammu near venue

PM Modi's J&K Visit LIVE Updates: Security has been tightened across the Union Territory after a powerful explosion was heard early Sunday in a village in Jammu’s Bishnah, which is nearly 8-km away from Palli in the Samba district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 24, 2022 12:34:52 pm
Modi jammu kashmir, Modi Jammu kashmir news, Jammu modi rally, PM modi jammu kashmir, Narendra modi jammu kashmir, Kashmir, Jammu, Jammu Kashmir, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

In his first major visit since the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Sunday, amid tight security, and flag off several development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. Besides making a push for industrial and infrastructure development in the Union Territory, Modi’s visit to Palli village in the Samba district will carry a significant political message.

Top business leaders from the UAE will accompany the PM, underlining the backing of industrialists and investors from a leading Islamic block as the BJP government seeks to pitch a new phase for J&K post-Article 370. Besides, the PM’s address, from Samba bordering Pakistan, coincides with the National Panchayati Raj Day, and will see participation of members of rural local bodies from across the state as a projection of grassroots democracy in the state. UAE firms are expected to propose investments amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore – a first for J&K’s infrastructure development.

A powerful explosion was heard early Sunday in a village in Jammu’s Bishnah, hours ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the Union Territory, triggering concern in the security establishment. Laliyana village is nearly 8-km away from Palli in the Samba district.

Live Blog

PM Modi's J&K Visit Live Updates: UAE investments, grassroot democracy: Twin messages in PM Narendra Modi's J&amp;K visit today; key projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore to be flagged off; first panchayat day celebrations in J&K today. Follow latest updates here

12:34 (IST)24 Apr 2022
Watch | PM Narendra Modi welcomed at Palli village
12:17 (IST)24 Apr 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palli Panchayat in Samba district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palli Panchayat in Samba district to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and flag off development works worth over Rs 20,000 crores.

12:15 (IST)24 Apr 2022
J-K under thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit

Following a fierce gunfight between two newly infiltrated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bombers and security forces, a thick security blanket has been thrown across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

A red alert has been sounded in the Union Territory following the encounter near Sunjwan army camp on the outskirts of the city which averted a major attack with the gunning down of both the terrorists armed with suicide vests and large quantity of arms and ammunition. (PTI)

12:10 (IST)24 Apr 2022
UAE investments, grassroot democracy: Twin messages in PM Narendra Modi’s J&K visit today

Besides making a push for industrial and infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palli village in Samba district on Sunday – his first major trip since Article 370 was abrogated in J&K in August 2019 — will carry a significant political message. Read more

12:09 (IST)24 Apr 2022
Top on PM Modi’s J&K itinerary: Infra push from carbon-neutral village

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a government programme since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth Rs 38,082 crore on Sunday from a village in Samba district that has been billed as India’s first carbon-neutral panchayat. This infrastructure push was an attempt to showcase how fast the Union Territory was transforming, officials said. Read more

Border Security force (BSF) jawans stand guard near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally at Palli village of Samba district, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace... The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stone is being laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region.”

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of more than Rs 3,100 crore.

“The 8.45-km-long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one-and-a-half hours,” the PMO stated. “It is a twin-tube tunnel — one for each direction of travel — with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer.”

During the visit, Modi will lay foundation stone of three road projects of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of more than Rs 7,500 crore. These packages are for construction of 4/6 lane access-controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu airport.

After abrogation of Article 370, the PM had briefly visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with armed forces in Nowshera district on November 4, 2021. This is his first visit since.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.