Independence Day: PM Modi sets ‘panch pran’ target for next 25 years

August 15, 2022 10:00:55 am
PM Modi’s Speech: Laying down five resolutions for Indians to fulfil as the country enters the ‘amrit kaal’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said that we must work towards a ‘viksit bharat’ (developed India).
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said that we must remove any vestiges of colonialism, take pride in our heritage and ensure unity in diversity. PM Modi also said that Indians must carry out their duties to ensure that India is a developed nation in the next 25 years.
Calling it the ‘panch pran‘ — the five resolutions to help India become a developed nation in the next 25 years — he said, every Indian should focus on developing the country; 100 per cent freedom from slavery (100% Azadi from Ghulami); taking pride in Indian heritage; ensuring importance is given to unity and integrity and every citizen should be responsible.
PM Modi stated that it was a historic day for India as it takes a new path with a new resolve. PM Modi stated that India’s strength lies in its diversity, it is the mother of democracy. Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, PM Modi unfurled the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals by helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects.
