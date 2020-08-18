PM Modi’s I-Day turban was a gift from farmer in Tapi district

PM during Independence Day address in New Delhi.

The turban that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore during the Independence Day speech on Saturday was sent by Sujansinh Parmar, 38, a farmer from Tapi district, BJP state chief CR Paatil told The Indian Express on Monday.

“It was Parmar’s wish that PM wears his turban and his dream was fulfilled,” said Paatil.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parmar said that he received a call from Paatil who told him to make arrangements for six turbans which would be sent to PMO. Parmar made six turbans and sent them to Paatil’s office on August 10.

“I got a chance to meet the Prime Minister twice in Songadh taluka of Tapi district when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. At that time I had gifted him turbans but he did not put them on. I am very lucky that this time the PM put on my turban while giving his Independence Day speech in New Delhi. Several other leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also worn turbans gifted by me,” Parmar said.

Parmar is a farmer by profession whose hobby is to tie turbans. “For the last 16 years, I have been tying turbans for the people from Rajput community. I can tie one turban in 18 seconds,” Parmar added.

