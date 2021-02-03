scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

PM Modi’s brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport's Additional General Manager (Operations) Bhupendra Singh, Prahlad Modi arrived at Lucknow by an Indigo flight around 4 in the evening.

By: PTI | Lucknow | February 3, 2021 8:39:49 pm
Prahlad Modi sat on a dharna on the airport premises as he was unhappy over police stopping his supporters from reaching there. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there.

According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport’s Additional General Manager (Operations) Bhupendra Singh, Prahlad Modi arrived at Lucknow by an Indigo flight around 4 in the evening.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He sat on a dharna on the airport premises as he was unhappy over police stopping his supporters from reaching there, Singh added.

Efforts were made to contact police and other senior officials for comments but to no avail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement