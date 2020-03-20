PM Modi’s address on COVID-19: Oppn divided, some back him, others call it a gimmick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RESPONDING TO Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, the Congress extended support but criticised him for not suspending the ongoing session of Parliament and demanded more steps.

“I am duty bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days. I have the feeling that the PM will come back in the next few days to announce tougher social and economic measures,” said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

His colleague Anand Sharma criticised the PM for not shutting down Parliament. “The government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act. How can he exempt public representatives? He has no authority under the law to exempt anyone… He is equally subject to the law,” he said.

“He cannot say that he and whoever he nominates are exempt… That is hypocritical. Why is he not attending Parliament? You are exposing others and not being present… which House has he attended after the outbreak… let’s discuss this in the House… what courage and character is he showing…” he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the PM’s “call to solidarity” and said he would “support the ‘janata curfew’, while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it.” He said there was a need for “more reinforcement of social distancing (including suspending Parliament) and specific economic relief measures.”

His colleague and former union minister Manish Tewari said the PM’s address “underscores both seriousness and, in a sense, helplessness” of the government. “It is perfectly understandable given the evolving situation sans a vaccine. Reassurance with regard to health infrastructure in addition to preventive measures would have been helpful,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the PM has not spelt out anything about the government’s preparation and actions… Apart from the symbolism that he proposed, what is the government doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India that cannot ‘work from home’ and survive on their daily earnings? They are already facing the brunt of the current economic recession,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the PM should have first addressed Parliament. “Parliament in session. Isn’t this temple of democracy hallowed enough to address the nation from? Or a pre-recorded video message? CMs were watching on TV. Chronology? Announce today. Talk to CMs tomorrow. Cooperative federalism? High on gimmicks? Low on solutions,” he tweeted.

In the states, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said: “Our government is with the PM… We have taken all stakeholders along to fight this virus, including Opposition parties…”

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government said the symbolic move would help to create awareness. “I support… (PM’s) appeal for resolve and restraint…” tweeted Jayant Patil, senior NCP leader and state minister.

BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: “Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response. COVID19 is a challenge for the entire human race. Let’s all join as one nation and support the appeal of PM Narendra Modiji.”

BJP chief J P Nadda hailed the janata curfew proposal and said the decision to set up a task force was laudable. The RSS too came out in support of the PM. In a statement, Sarkaryavah Suresh ‘Bhaiyaji’ Joshi asked RSS workers to work towards the success of the janata curfew. —With ENS inputs

