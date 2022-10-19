scorecardresearch
PM Modi wishes Mallikarjun Kharge ‘fruitful tenure’ as Congress President

Kharge who won 7,897 of the valid votes of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates against Tharoor’s 1,072, takes over as the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in two-and-a-half decades.

Kharge will replace interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Hours after veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge swept the Congress presidential election beating Shashi Tharoor in a tightly fought contest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday extended his wishes to Kharge for his new responsibility as the Congress president.

“My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead. @kharge,” Modi tweeted.

The veteran leader, who won 7,897 of the valid votes of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates against Tharoor’s 1,072, takes over as the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in two-and-a-half decades.

The Karnataka leader will formally take over as the party’s president on October 26. Kharge will replace interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has been occupying the post ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore hit out at the Congress over the election process calling it a “fraud and drama”.

“Strong opposition is required for strong democracy. After long period of time, Congress is looking away from one family but still it has searched a rubber stamp. Their internal election is just a fraud and drama, ” Rathore said in a tweet in Hindi.

