Friday, Dec 30, 2022

PM Modi wishes good health to cricketer Rishabh Pant

The cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

Officials said Modi also spoke to the mother of Pant, who is admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, to enquire about his health. (Sources : PTI/ AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.

Officials said Modi also spoke to the mother of Pant, who is admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, to enquire about his health.

The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun.

He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.

“Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” Modi said in a tweet.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 22:08 IST
